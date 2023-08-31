UP Polytechnic 2023 seat allotment result for Round 3 out at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, link here

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has released UP Polytechnic 2023 seat allotment result on August 31, 2023. The seat allotment result has been released for Round 3. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the results through the official site of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. UP Polytechnic 2023 seat allotment result for Round 3 out, link here

UP Polytechnic 2023 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the round 3 seat allotment result link or open the link given above.

Enter the required credentials and click on submit.

The seat allotment result will be displayed on the next page.

Check it and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the counselling schedule, selected candidates will have to freeze selected options between September 1 and 3. During this time, they also have to deposit the seat acceptance cum security fee.

The 2023-24 session classes will commence from September 5 and candidates can withdraw their seats till September 3, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JEECUP.

