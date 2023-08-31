Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) is going to announce seat allotment results for the UPJEE Polytechnic round 3 counselling today, August 31. It will be released on the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in. UP Polytechnic allotment result 2023 for round 3 today on jeecup.admissions.nic.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per the counselling schedule, selected candidates will have to freeze selected options between September 1 and 3. During this time, they also have to deposit the seat acceptance cum security fee.

The document verification process at district help centres will also be done from September 1 to September 3, 2023.

Steps to check UP Polytechnic 2023 Round 3 seat allotment result

Go to the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the round 3 seat allotment result link for UPJEE Polytechnic counselling.

Enter your login credentials and click on submit.

The seat allotment result will be displayed on the next page.

Check it and download your allotment list.

The classes for the new batch will begin from September 5.

Candidates can withdraw their seats from August 23 till September 3, 2023.

