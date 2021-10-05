Home / Education / Admissions / UPCET 2021 Counselling: AKTU releases important notice for OBC candidates
admissions

UPCET 2021 Counselling: AKTU releases important notice for OBC candidates

UPCET 2021 Counselling: AKTU releases important notice for OBC candidates(Sunil Ghosh/HT File Photo)
UPCET 2021 Counselling: AKTU releases important notice for OBC candidates(Sunil Ghosh/HT File Photo)
Published on Oct 05, 2021 02:11 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, AKTU has released an important notice for UPCET 2021 Counselling. The University has released the notice for OBC category candidates who want to appear for Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test counselling process. 

As per the official notice, other backward candidates will have to fill in the application form available along with the notice having information about the details of the OBC category and upload it to the website. Those candidates who have the OBC category certificate issued before April 1, 2021 and after April 1, 2021 are eligible to fill up the application form for the counselling round. 

The counselling round was conducted from September 25, 2021 onwards and the UPCET result was declared on September 30, 2021. The seat allotment list will release on October 7, 2021. Candidates can confirm the seat by paying the seat allotment fees from October 8 to October 9, 2021. 

The counselling will be conducted for admission to B.Tech, M.Tech (Integrated), B.Tech (AG) B.Des./ B.Pharm/ BHMCT/ BFAD/ BFA/ B.Voc/ MBA (Integrated)/ MBA/ MCA (Integrated), B.Tech/ B.Pharm. (Lateral Entry) courses. The counselling is conducted in five rounds by the University.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aktu education
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 05, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out