UPJEE 2021 registration begins at jeecup.nic.in, here's direct link
- UPJEE 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UPJEE (Polytechnic) 2021 examination online at jeecup.nic.in.
UPJEE 2021: The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has invited online applications for the UP Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) 2021 on its official website.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UPJEE (Polytechnic) 2021 examination online at jeecup.nic.in.
According to the schedule, the UPJEE (Polytechnic) 2021 examination is scheduled to be conducted from June 15 to 16, 2021, in the selected districts of Uttar Pradesh.
"If a candidate expects the result of minimum /Equivalent qualifying examination to be declared after 25th June 2021 by the examining body, the candidate is advised not to attempt UPJEE (POLYTECHNIC) - 2021," reads the official notification.
The council conducts the entrance examination for admissions to diploma courses in various Uttar Pradesh polytechnic institutes.
Application fee:
General / OBC: Rs. 350/- per application form + bank charges
SC / ST: Rs. 250/- per application form + bank charges
Mode of Examination:
"The Papers of UPJEE (POLYTECHNIC) for Group A, E1 and E2 will be conducted in Offline mode only. The Papers of rest Groups i.e., B, C, D, F, G, H, I, K1, K2, K3, K4, K5, K6, K7 and K8 will be conducted in ONLINE mode in selected districts," reads the official notice.
Following are the direct link to apply online:
For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:
