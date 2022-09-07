UPJEE 2022 Counselling: JEECUP Round 1 registration begins today, apply here

Joint Entrance Examination Council has started the UPJEE 2022 counselling registration process. The Round 1 registration process for JEECUP begins today, September 7, 2022 and will end on September 9, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site of JEECUP on jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the choice filling and locking system will be done from September 7 to September 9, 2022 and the seat allotment result will be out on September 10, 2022. The online freeze/ float option selection for all candidates, document verification at the district help centres will be done from September 11 to September 13, 2022. The fee payment link will also remain active from September 11 to 13, 2022.

Direct link to apply for JEECUP Round 1 registration

UPJEE 2022 Counselling: How to apply for JEECUP Round 1 registration

Candidates can apply online through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of UPJEE on jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Click on UPJEE 2022 Counselling registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done click on submit.

Your registration is done and candidates can download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON