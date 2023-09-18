US News Rankings 2024: Princeton best university, Williams College top for Liberal Arts

Princeton University is the best in the United States and Williams College is the top college for Liberal Arts, U.S. News & World Report announced in the 2024 edition of its best colleges rankings. Princeton University is the best in the United States and Williams College is the top college for Liberal Arts, U.S. News & World Report announced in the 2024 edition of its best colleges rankings.(princeton.edu)

The rankings covered 1,500 colleges and used 19 measures of academic quality, US News said in a press release issued in this regard.

“This year’s rankings placed a greater emphasis on social mobility and outcomes for graduating college students, demonstrating the most significant methodological change in the rankings’ history,” US News said.

“More than 50% of an institution’s rank now comprises varying outcome measures related to success in enrolling and graduating students from all backgrounds with manageable debt and post-graduate success. In addition, five factors were removed: class size, faculty with terminal degrees, alumni giving, high school class standing and the proportion of graduates who borrow federal loans,” it added.

In the ranking of best national universities, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) came second while Harvard and Stanford Universities jointly shared the third spot.

In the ranking of best national liberal arts colleges, Amherst College came second and the United States Naval Academy has been placed in third.

Here are the top 3 institutions under different categories:

Top Public Schools: National Universities

University of California, Berkeley, University of California, Los Angeles (tie)

University of Michigan

Top Public Schools: National Liberal Arts Colleges

United States Naval Academy

United States Air Force Academy

United States Military Academy at West Point

Top Performers on Social Mobility: National Universities

California State University, Long Beach

California State University, Fullerton, California State University, Riverside (tie)

California State University, San Bernardino, University of California, Merced (tie)

Top Performers on Social Mobility: National Liberal Arts Colleges

Lake Forest College

Agnes Scott College, Salem College, Spelman College (tie)

