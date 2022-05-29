VITEEE 2022 application process ends tomorrow: Know how to apply

The registration process for Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2022 will end tomorrow, May 30. Interested candidates who have not registered till can do so at the official website of VIT at viteee.vit.ac.in

The VITEEE 2022 examination will be conducted from June 30 to July 6. The VITEEE 2022 entrance result will be announced on July 8.

VITEEE 2022 Eligibility criteria:

Candidates applying for Undergraduate Engineering admission in 2021 must have a qualifying examination score of at least 55 percent in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology in (+2/Intermediate). For more details candidates can check the information broacher here.

