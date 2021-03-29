WBJEE 2021 registration process ends tomorrow, here’s how to apply

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board will close down the registration process for WBJEE 2021 on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination can apply online till 6 pm tomorrow through the official site of WBJEEB on wbjeeb.nic.in.

The registration date was extended. Earlier the last date to register was till March 23, 2021. The online correction window for the application form will open on March 31 and will close down on April 2, 2021. To apply for the exam, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

WBJEE 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of WBJEE on wbjeeb.nic.in.

• Click on WBJEE 2021 application link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves to apply for the exam.

• Fill in the necessary details and register.

• Once done, the credentials will be sent to your registered email ID.

• Login to your account with the same credentials.

• Fill in the application form, upload the necessary documents and pay the application fees.

• Submit the application and download the confirmation page.

• Also take a printout of the same for further need.

WBJEE 2021 will be conducted on July 11, 2021, in two shifts. The mathematics paper is scheduled to be held from 11 am to 1 pm, and the physics and chemistry paper will be conducted from 2 to 4 pm. The admit card for the WBJEE examination is tentatively scheduled to be released on July 6, 2021.





