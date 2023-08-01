WBJEE 2023 seat allotment result today on wbjeeb.nic.in

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) is going to announce seat allotment result for the first round of WBJEE counselling today, August 1. Candidates who have applied for admission to Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses at universities, government colleges and self-financed institutes through WBJEE 2023 will get WBJEE 2023 seat allotment results on the board's website, wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE 2023 seat allotment result releasing today (wbjeeb.nic.in)

Mock seat allocation results based on choices filled-in by candidates was displayed on July 27. After that, they were allowed to modify and lock their choices by July 28.

After WBJEE 2023 round 1 seat allotment result is announced, selected candidates have to make payment of the seat acceptance fee between August 1 and August 5. They will also have to report at the allotted institutions for document verification and admission during this time.

On August 8, the board will announce seat allotment results for round 2 of WBJEE counselling. The admission process under this round will end on August 11.

WBJEEB will also conduct a mop-up round, which will begin on August 14. For further information, check the counselling schedule here.

