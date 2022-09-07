Home / Education / Admissions / WBJEE Counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment result out, check here

WBJEE Counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment result out, check here

admissions
Published on Sep 07, 2022 12:57 PM IST

WBJEE Counselling 2022 Round 1 seat allotment result has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below.

WBJEE Counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment result out, check here(Agencies/file)
WBJEE Counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment result out, check here(Agencies/file)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has declared WBJEE Counselling 2022 Round 1 seat allotment result. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result through the official site of WBJEE on wbjeeb.nic.in.

The seat allotment result will be available to candidates till September 12, 2022. Candidates can check the result through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check WBJEE Counselling 2022 Round 1 seat allotment result

WBJEE Counselling 2022: How to check Round 1 seat allotment result

  • Visit the official site of WBJEE on wbjee.nic.in.
  • Click on WBJEE Counselling 2022 Round 1 seat allotment result link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The payment of seat acceptance fee, reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission will be done from September 7 to September 12, 2022. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of WBJEEB.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wbjee education
wbjee education

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out