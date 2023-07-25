Home / Education / Admissions / WBJEE Counselling 2023: Last date to apply on wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE Counselling 2023: Last date to apply on wbjeeb.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 25, 2023 11:56 AM IST

The registration process for WBJEE 2023 counselling will close today on wbjeeb.nic.in.

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) is going to close the registration process for WBJEE 2023 counselling today, July 25. Candidates who are yet to apply can submit their forms on wbjeeb.nic.in.

The window for payment of registration fee and choice filling will also be closed today.

Mock seat allocation based on choices filled-in by candidates will be displayed on July 27. After that, they will be allowed to modify and can lock their choices by July 28.

WBJEE 2023 round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on August 1. Selected candidates have to make payment of the seat acceptance fee between August 1 and 5. During this window, they will also have to report at the allotted institutions for document verification and admission.

Round 2 seat allotment results will be announced on August 8 and candidates have to complete the admission process by August 11.

Registrations for the mop-up round will begin on August 14. For more details, check the schedule here.

Sign out