WBJEE JENPAS UG 2024 seat allotment result for Round 2 out at wbjeeb.in, direct link here

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released the WBJEE JENPAS UG 2024 seat allotment result for Round 2 on September 21, 2024. Candidates who have applied for Round 2 can check the seat allotment result through the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.in. WBJEE JENPAS UG 2024 seat allotment result for Round 2 out, direct link here (HT file)

As per the official schedule, the seat acceptance fee must be paid and the applicant must report to the allotted institutes for document verification and admission from September 21 to September 25, 2024.

WBJEE JENPAS UG 2024 seat allotment result for Round 2: How to check

All candidates who have registered for Round 2 can check the results by following the steps below.

Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.in.

Click on the WBJEE JENPAS UG 2024 seat allotment result for Round 2 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details.

Click on submit, and your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process was started on August 30 and ended on September 12, 2024. The choice filling and choice locking facility was started on September 3 and ended on September 12, 2024.

This counselling process is held for admission in B. Sc.-Nursing and in various undergraduate paramedical courses under WBUHS in Government/ Self-financing Colleges/ Institutions in the State. Only female candidates are eligible for admission to BSc Nursing courses in Government Colleges. Female candidates are eligible for admission to B.Sc Nursing courses in Private Colleges. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBJEEB.