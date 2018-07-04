Admissions2018: Busting 10 myths about the Delhi University life

As a soon-to-be fuccha, you might have a certain idea about varsity life. It’s a big shift after all, so we’re sure you’ve already gathered all the dope about it that you could from friends, family and the many movies that depict college life. But, not all of it is totally true! And, sinc we’ve been giving you a healthy dose of all things DU, today is going to be about busting the many myths about life in the Delhi campus. Here are some of the top 10 myths we gathered from the internet, busted for you.

DU LIFE IS ALL ABOUT PARTYING AND CHILLING WITH FRIENDS

Movies and friends might have led you to believe this, but it isn’t all true. Not denying that you’ll surely have your fair share of fun, but that isn’t all that there is to it. You will have to study hard, you’ll also have to make attendance, you will have submissions and all of it is going to be as competitive as ever. Why else would you have to score top marks for your favourite course if it there was no hard work afterwards?

THE BEST COLLEGES CAN ONLY BE FOUND IN THE NORTH CAMPUS

Sure, the North Campus colleges have made quite a name for themselves. But, the south campus colleges are equally amazing. Be it academics, sports, extra curricular activities or fun, South Campus colleges promise all of it (some even better than their Northern brethren).

YOU DON’T NEED TO SCORE WELL IF YOU’RE FROM A SPORTS OR ECA QUOTA

This is one of the most common myths floating around, and it couldn’t be more wrong. Applying through quota requires a decent score too, and isn’t all that easy anyway. The trials itself have tough competition, and not everyone can just slide into their preferred college through quotas.

YOU CAN BUNK CLASSES ALL YOU WANT

It’s a bummer, but this too is so wrong. You need a minimum percentage to be eligible for giving your exams (and that will not come if you choose to bunk). You might not be on a tight leash like you were in school, but rules still apply to you.

RAGGING IS JUST A PART OF DU LIFE

Unlike what most believe, ragging is a serious offence in the varsity, and thus doesn’t exist. There was a time when this would have been true, but that was long back (so you’re safe!) If you do however manage to meet a senior who even tries to do so, you can take it up with the authorities and action will be taken.

STUDENTS IN DU ARE ALWAYS DRESSED UP

Some are, but that is a personal choice. Students mostly wear normal clothes (mostly of the comfortable variety), and most aren’t even bothered about their appearance. Campus style is still something that exists, but do not mistake it with that of runway models (unless there’s a function in the college).

PROFESSORS IN DU ARE STRICT AND CANNOT BE APPROACHED

You might end up getting that first impression when you see them, but once you get to know them, DU professors are extremely friendly and helpful. Most of them are easy to approach, and some even go out of their way to help too. But, that doesn’t mean you can expect the same treatment if you are a miscreant.

WORSHIPPING THE VIRGIN TREE WILL GET YOU YOUR TRUE LOVE

It’s a popular ritual, and really fun to watch, but despite all the hype, it is just a fun gag. No amount of worship of the virgin tree is going to help you find true love. It’ll happen on its own if it has to, and you’ll have to put in real effort. It is DU after all, not wonderland.

DU ELECTIONS DON’T MATTER AS MUCH

On the contrary, DU elections matter a lot! They decide how smooth things run in the varsity, what changes are made, and whether the voice of each student is heard. Choosing the right candidate will just help make your life a tad bit easier on campus.

YOU’LL LOSE ALL YOUR SCHOOL FRIENDS AND FITTING IN WON’T BE EASY

This is completely dependent on who you are as a person, and not college life. You can still have all your school friends with the benefit of new college friends too. What’s better is that you might just find many common friends in college, and might end up forging stronger bonds for life.

Interact with the author on Twitter @Darkequinox24