e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / CBSE 10th result 2020 expected soon after board announces 12th results without intimation

CBSE 10th result 2020 expected soon after board announces 12th results without intimation

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the class 12th result on July 13 without any prior notice. With the announcement of class 12th result, students of class 10 are anxiously waiting for their results.Here’s what to expect.

education Updated: Jul 13, 2020 17:59 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CBSE 10th Result 2020: What to expect
CBSE 10th Result 2020: What to expect
         

After the declaration of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 results on Monday, the board is expected to declare the Class 10 board exam results anytime soon. The board had informed the Supreme Court that both Class 10 and Class 12 results will be announced by July 15, but now after Class 12 results are out, students are hoping that class 10 results will also be declared soon.

CBSE declared class 12th result on Monday without any prior intimation. Now will the Class 10 results be also declared in the same manner? Only time will tell.

CBSE 12th Result 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

This year, around 18 lakh students have taken the class 10th examination. After the results are declared, students will be able to check their marks at cbseresults.nic.in.

 Watch CBSE 12th Result Video

 

The students have been evaluated on the basis of marks they scored in the exams in which they appeared before the lockdown was announced in March to contain Covid-19 pandemic.

This year, a total of 11,92,961 students appeared in CBSE class 12 examination, out of which 10,59,080 passed. The overall pass percentage recorded was 88.78%.

CBSE has not released the merit list for class 12 this year due to change in evaluation criteria. The board is unlikely to release the merit list for class 10 too.

Meanwhile, CBSE has decided not to write fail in results of the students. So in place of ‘fail’ the word ‘Essential Repeat’ will be used in the results.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

top news
After party meet, Gehlot and MLAs head to resort as Sachin Pilot holds firm
After party meet, Gehlot and MLAs head to resort as Sachin Pilot holds firm
LIVE: Global Covid-19 cases surpass 13 million
LIVE: Global Covid-19 cases surpass 13 million
Top Indian, Chinese military commanders to meet tomorrow at Chushul
Top Indian, Chinese military commanders to meet tomorrow at Chushul
‘Tax us substantially’: Over 80 global millionaires’ solution for tackling Covid-19
‘Tax us substantially’: Over 80 global millionaires’ solution for tackling Covid-19
Glenmark Pharma drops price of Covid-19 drug Favipiravir to Rs 75/tablet
Glenmark Pharma drops price of Covid-19 drug Favipiravir to Rs 75/tablet
Suspecting husband of having an affair, woman blocks his car on road
Suspecting husband of having an affair, woman blocks his car on road
Google announces $10 billion investment to digitise India, PM Modi lauds effort
Google announces $10 billion investment to digitise India, PM Modi lauds effort
Support pours in for Gujarat cop Sunita Yadav who took on minister’s son
Support pours in for Gujarat cop Sunita Yadav who took on minister’s son
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallySachin PilotRBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020Rajasthan 12th Commerce ResultCBSE 12th Results 2020CBSE 12th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In