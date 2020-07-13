CBSE 10th result 2020 expected soon after board announces 12th results without intimation

education

After the declaration of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 results on Monday, the board is expected to declare the Class 10 board exam results anytime soon. The board had informed the Supreme Court that both Class 10 and Class 12 results will be announced by July 15, but now after Class 12 results are out, students are hoping that class 10 results will also be declared soon.

CBSE declared class 12th result on Monday without any prior intimation. Now will the Class 10 results be also declared in the same manner? Only time will tell.

This year, around 18 lakh students have taken the class 10th examination. After the results are declared, students will be able to check their marks at cbseresults.nic.in.

The students have been evaluated on the basis of marks they scored in the exams in which they appeared before the lockdown was announced in March to contain Covid-19 pandemic.

This year, a total of 11,92,961 students appeared in CBSE class 12 examination, out of which 10,59,080 passed. The overall pass percentage recorded was 88.78%.

CBSE has not released the merit list for class 12 this year due to change in evaluation criteria. The board is unlikely to release the merit list for class 10 too.

Meanwhile, CBSE has decided not to write fail in results of the students. So in place of ‘fail’ the word ‘Essential Repeat’ will be used in the results.

The author tweets