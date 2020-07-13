CBSE 12th Result 2020 Live Updates: CBSE declares class 12th result, how to check scores online and offline
01:54 pm IST
01:51 pm IST
01:49 PM IST
01:48 PM IST
01:45 PM IST
01:44 pm IST
01:39 pm IST
01:37 pm IST
01:35 pm IST
01:32 pm IST
01:30 pm IST
01:28 pm IST
01:26 pm IST
01:25 pm IST
01:23 PM IST
01:21 pm IST
01:19 pm IST
01:17 pm IST
01:15 pm IST
01:13 pm IST
01:11 pm IST
01:09 pm IST
CBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE: The wait is over. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the class 12 result. Students can check their scores on its official website at www.cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in. Currently, the website has crashed due to heavy traffic. But, students can check their scores on various alternate ways. The scores are available at UMANG app, alternate websites, Microsoft SMS organiser app, IVRS and other platforms. They can check their results online by keying in their login credentials like roll number and school number centre number and admit card ID on the login page to check their results. This year the total of 88.78% students have cleared the class 12th exam. There is an increase of 5.38% in the pass percent as compared to last year. In the year 2019, the pass percent was 83.4%. Trivandrum has the highest pass percent of 97.67% while the lowest pass percent is of Patna at 74.57.
CBSE won’t call students “fail” on mark-sheets, but refer it as ‘essential repeat’
“CBSE has decided to replace the term ‘Fail’ by the term ‘Essential Repeat’. Hence, in the result declared, no ‘Fail’ term will be mentioned in the documents issued to the candidates and the result hosted on the website,” the board said in a press statement Monday.
CBSE 12th Result 2020: 1.5 Lakh students have scored 90%
While 15,7,934 students have scored 90% and above marks, 38,686 students have scored 95% and above marks.
CBSE 12th Result 2020: 10.5 Lakh students pass
As many as 11,92,961 students had appeared in CBSE class 12 examination, out of which 10,59,080 passed. The overall pass percentage is recorded at 88.78% , compared to last year’s 83.4%.
CBSE 12th Result 2020: 12 papers were cancelled
This year, exams of as many as 12 papers of class 12 were cancelled this year in India and abroad in view of the covid-19 pandemic.The students were evaluated on the basis of the average of marks in exams they had appeared in before the lockdown was announced to contain the pandemic in March.
Alternate ways to check CBSE 12th Results 2020
Currently, the official website of CBSE has crashed due to heavy traffic. But, students can check their scores on various alternate ways. The scores are available at UMANG app, alternate websites, Microsoft SMS organiser app, IVRS and other platforms.
CBSE compartmental exam date soon
CBSE will announce the schedule of compartmental examinations subsequently in consultation with the Government of India.
CBSE 12th Result 2020: Result of 400 students not computed
CBSE Class 12th results of 400 students could not be computed under the new assessment scheme. Their results are pending right now. CBSE will upload their marks in a few days.
CBSE 12th Result 2020: 7.35% students have to take compartmental exam
This year, 87,651 students i.e, 7.35% students have been placed in the compartment category in CBSE 12th exam. They will have to take the compartmental exam.
CBSE 12th Result 2020: JNV records the best pass percent
In school wise results, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) have recorded the best pass percentage of 98.70%, followed by Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) at 98.62%. Private schools have recorded the lowest pass percentage of 88.22% this year.
CBSE 12th Result 2020: Trivandrum best performing region
Among all the CBSE regions, students in Trivandrum region have performed better than all regions. The pass percent is 97.67. Patna region has recorded the lowest pass percentage is at 74.57%
CBSE 12th Result 2020: Check pass percent of last 5 years
2019 --83.4
2018-- 83.3
2017-- 73.96
2016 ---83.05
2015 ---82.66
CBSE 12th Result 2020: Check result on Microsoft SMS organiser app
Students can download Microsoft SMS organiser app and key in their login credentials online. The result will be sent on SMS
CBSE 12th Result 2020: Check pass percent here
A total of 88.78% of students have passed the examination. There is an increase of 5.38% percentage in comparison to last year’s 83.40%.
CBSE 12th Result 2020: Girls outshine boys
This year, girls have outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 92.15 while the pass percentage for boys is 86.16%. A total of 3.24% of students or 38,686 students have scored more than 95% marks in CBSE 12th exam.
CBSE 12th Result 2020: No merit list this year
This year CBSE will not issue merit list this year due to Covid-19. This year the board has calculated the results on basis of new assessment scheme, therefore there will be no merit list or topper list. Read more here
CBSE 12th Result 2020: Check all alternative ways to check scores online and offline
Students will be able to check their results online on various official websites, IVRS telephone numbers and mobile apps. Read full details here.
CBSE 12th Result 2020: 94.39 % Students Pass in Delhi
A total of 94.39% of students who appeared in Delhi region have passed the exam.
CBSE 12th Marksheet on DigiLocker
Students will get their class 12th marksheet on DigiLocker app by Govt of India. Register or login in the app and select CBSE Marksheet option and key in your login credentials to get your marksheet online.
CBSE 12th Result 2020: Check result on UMANG app
Download UMANG app from Play Store. Click on the CBSE result tab. Key in your login credentials and submit. Your result will be displayed on screen. UMANG app is an initiative by Ministry of electronics and IT, Govt of India.
CBSE 12th Result 2020: Check result on IVRS system
The CBSE website has crashed. Students can also check their results on IVRS Facility. Call on 24300699 if you are a Delhi subscriber. Call on 011-24300699 if you are a subscriber of other parts of the country.
CBSE 12th Result 2020 : How to check on NIC websites
CBSE will host its results on net with the technical support of National Informatics Centre (NIC), Department of Information Technology, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Govt. of India. Students can access their results through these websites:
cbse.nic.in,
www.results.nic.in or
www.cbseresults.nic.in.
CBSE has declared class 12 results on its official website at cbseresults.nic.in. Read full details here