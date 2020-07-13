CBSE 12th Result 2020 Live Updates: CBSE declares class 12th result, how to check scores online and offline

CBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE: The wait is over. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the class 12 result. Students can check their scores on its official website at www.cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in. Currently, the website has crashed due to heavy traffic. But, students can check their scores on various alternate ways. The scores are available at UMANG app, alternate websites, Microsoft SMS organiser app, IVRS and other platforms. They can check their results online by keying in their login credentials like roll number and school number centre number and admit card ID on the login page to check their results. This year the total of 88.78% students have cleared the class 12th exam. There is an increase of 5.38% in the pass percent as compared to last year. In the year 2019, the pass percent was 83.4%. Trivandrum has the highest pass percent of 97.67% while the lowest pass percent is of Patna at 74.57.

01:54 pm IST CBSE won’t call students “fail” on mark-sheets, but refer it as ‘essential repeat’ “CBSE has decided to replace the term ‘Fail’ by the term ‘Essential Repeat’. Hence, in the result declared, no ‘Fail’ term will be mentioned in the documents issued to the candidates and the result hosted on the website,” the board said in a press statement Monday.





01:51 pm IST CBSE 12th Result 2020: 1.5 Lakh students have scored 90% While 15,7,934 students have scored 90% and above marks, 38,686 students have scored 95% and above marks.





01:49 PM IST CBSE 12th Result 2020: 10.5 Lakh students pass As many as 11,92,961 students had appeared in CBSE class 12 examination, out of which 10,59,080 passed. The overall pass percentage is recorded at 88.78% , compared to last year’s 83.4%.





01:48 PM IST CBSE 12th Result 2020: 12 papers were cancelled This year, exams of as many as 12 papers of class 12 were cancelled this year in India and abroad in view of the covid-19 pandemic.The students were evaluated on the basis of the average of marks in exams they had appeared in before the lockdown was announced to contain the pandemic in March.





01:45 PM IST Alternate ways to check CBSE 12th Results 2020 Currently, the official website of CBSE has crashed due to heavy traffic. But, students can check their scores on various alternate ways. The scores are available at UMANG app, alternate websites, Microsoft SMS organiser app, IVRS and other platforms.





01:44 pm IST CBSE compartmental exam date soon CBSE will announce the schedule of compartmental examinations subsequently in consultation with the Government of India.





01:39 pm IST CBSE 12th Result 2020: Result of 400 students not computed CBSE Class 12th results of 400 students could not be computed under the new assessment scheme. Their results are pending right now. CBSE will upload their marks in a few days.





01:37 pm IST CBSE 12th Result 2020: 7.35% students have to take compartmental exam This year, 87,651 students i.e, 7.35% students have been placed in the compartment category in CBSE 12th exam. They will have to take the compartmental exam.





01:35 pm IST CBSE 12th Result 2020: JNV records the best pass percent In school wise results, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) have recorded the best pass percentage of 98.70%, followed by Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) at 98.62%. Private schools have recorded the lowest pass percentage of 88.22% this year.





01:32 pm IST CBSE 12th Result 2020: Trivandrum best performing region Among all the CBSE regions, students in Trivandrum region have performed better than all regions. The pass percent is 97.67. Patna region has recorded the lowest pass percentage is at 74.57%





01:30 pm IST CBSE 12th Result 2020: Check pass percent of last 5 years 2019 --83.4 2018-- 83.3 2017-- 73.96 2016 ---83.05 2015 ---82.66





01:28 pm IST CBSE 12th Result 2020: Check result on Microsoft SMS organiser app Students can download Microsoft SMS organiser app and key in their login credentials online. The result will be sent on SMS





01:26 pm IST CBSE 12th Result 2020: Check pass percent here A total of 88.78% of students have passed the examination. There is an increase of 5.38% percentage in comparison to last year’s 83.40%.





01:25 pm IST CBSE 12th Result 2020: Girls outshine boys This year, girls have outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 92.15 while the pass percentage for boys is 86.16%. A total of 3.24% of students or 38,686 students have scored more than 95% marks in CBSE 12th exam.





01:23 PM IST CBSE 12th Result 2020: No merit list this year This year CBSE will not issue merit list this year due to Covid-19. This year the board has calculated the results on basis of new assessment scheme, therefore there will be no merit list or topper list. Read more here





01:21 pm IST CBSE 12th Result 2020: Check all alternative ways to check scores online and offline Students will be able to check their results online on various official websites, IVRS telephone numbers and mobile apps. Read full details here.





01:19 pm IST CBSE 12th Result 2020: 94.39 % Students Pass in Delhi A total of 94.39% of students who appeared in Delhi region have passed the exam.





01:17 pm IST CBSE 12th Marksheet on DigiLocker Students will get their class 12th marksheet on DigiLocker app by Govt of India. Register or login in the app and select CBSE Marksheet option and key in your login credentials to get your marksheet online.





01:15 pm IST CBSE 12th Result 2020: Check result on UMANG app Download UMANG app from Play Store. Click on the CBSE result tab. Key in your login credentials and submit. Your result will be displayed on screen. UMANG app is an initiative by Ministry of electronics and IT, Govt of India.





01:13 pm IST CBSE 12th Result 2020: Check result on IVRS system The CBSE website has crashed. Students can also check their results on IVRS Facility. Call on 24300699 if you are a Delhi subscriber. Call on 011-24300699 if you are a subscriber of other parts of the country.





01:11 pm IST CBSE 12th Result 2020 : How to check on NIC websites CBSE will host its results on net with the technical support of National Informatics Centre (NIC), Department of Information Technology, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Govt. of India. Students can access their results through these websites: cbse.nic.in, www.results.nic.in or www.cbseresults.nic.in.



