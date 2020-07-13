CBSE class 12 result 2020 out, pass percentage up by 5.38% compared to 2019, no merit list

education

CBSE Class 12 result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced class 12 examinations results on its official website. The overall pass percentage has increased by 5.38 percentage point this year compared to 2019.

As many as 11,92,961 students had appeared in CBSE class 12 examination this year, out of which 10,59,080 passed. The overall pass percentage is recorded at 88.78%, compared to last year’s 83.40%. The board has not declared the merit list this year in view of the change in evaluation criteria.

While 1,57,934 students have scored 90% and above marks, 38,686 students have scored 95% and above marks.

CBSE did not declare the results of around 400 students on Monday. “The results of 400 students could not be computed and hence, their results could not be announced today,” the board has said in a statement.

In region-wise performance, Trivandrum performed the best with overall pass percentage of 97.67%, followed by Benaguluru at 97.055, Chennai at 96.17%, Delhi west at 94.61% and Delhi east at 94.24%. The overall pass percentage of Delhi region stood at 94.39%.

Like last year, girls performed better than boys. While the overall pass percentage of girls who appeared in the exams stood at 92.15%, around 86.19% boys passed the exams. The pass percentage of transgender stduents was recorded at 66.67%, lesser than last year’s 83.33%.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JKV) performed the best with overall pass percentage of 98.70% followed by Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) (98.6%) and the Central Tibetan School Administration (98.23%).

“CBSE has decided to replace the term ‘Fail’ by the term ‘Essential Repeat’. Hence, in the result declared, no ‘Fail’ term will be mentioned in the documents issued to the candidates and the result hosted on the website,” the board said in a press statement on Monday.

This year, exams of as many as 12 papers of class 12 were cancelled in India and abroad in view of the covid-19 pandemic. The students were evaluated on the basis of the average of marks in exams they had appeared for before the lockdown was announced to contain the pandemic in March.