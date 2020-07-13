CBSE 12th Results 2020 declared, here’s how to check at cbseresults.nic.in

education

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 12:46 IST

CBSE 12th Results 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday declared the results of CBSE class 12th exam on its official website.

Students who have appeared in the CBSE class 12 examination can check their result online at cbseresults.nic.in.

Earlier on June 26, CBSE informed the Supreme Court that the results for the pending examinations will be prepared on the basis of student’s performance in the previous examinations and internal assessments. The students of class 12 who want to improve their results will get an option to appear in the examination only after the conditions are conclusive.

Here’s the direct link to check the CBSE class 12th result 2020.

CBSE 12th Result 2020: How to check result

1. Visit the official results website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in

2 Click on the link for the CBSE class 12 result 2020

3. Key in your credentials and login

6. The result will be displayed on the screen