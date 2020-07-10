e-paper
Home / Education / After CBSE, Haryana to reduce syllabus of classes 9 to 12

After CBSE, Haryana to reduce syllabus of classes 9 to 12

In a bid to reduce mental pressure on students, the Haryana government has now decided to reduce the syllabus for the academic session 2020-21 in schools affiliated to the Board of School Education, Haryana, following the pattern of CBSE.

education Updated: Jul 10, 2020 10:18 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
In order to reduce mental pressure over students, Board of School Education, Haryana, will reduce the syllabus of the students studying in classes 9 to 12 in the academic session of 2020-2021, according to state Education Minister Kanwar Pal.

“The state government does not wish to put academic pressure on the students and wants to continue imparting necessary education. Therefore, there will be a reduction in the syllabus for the students studying in classes 9 to 12,” Pal said in a press release on Thursday.



The minister said that the schools remained closed across the country during the COVID-19 induced lockdown, due to which holding of regular classes in the classrooms was not possible, although the state government has made adequate arrangements to impart online education.

To reduce the syllabus, Pal said, the state government has instructed the Board of School Education, Haryana, to set up a committee by coordinating with SCERT Gurugram and to put up the proposal within a week after exploring all possibilities in this regard.

He said till now the syllabus that has been taught online to the students of 9 to 12 classes should also be included in the syllabus, so as to benefit them.

