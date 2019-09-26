e-paper
After ministers, officers in UP to train at IIM-Lucknow

After ministers, officers in UP to train at IIM-Lucknow

Lucknow
After ministers, it is the turn of departmental heads, and senior bureaucrats in Uttar Pradesh to get trained at the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIM-L).

Upbeat after a three-day session in leadership, governance and financial management for the newly inducted Ministers in his Cabinet, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath plans a similar exercise for departmental heads, District Magistrates and Deputy Commissioners at the prestigious institute.

Adityanath said the training has helped the new minister in learning about team spirit and work discipline. “Such an exposure and experience will be helpful for officers in various governmental departments too,” he said.

An officer said their training will focus on subjects like efficient budget management, good governance, infrastructural development, industrial investment, job creation, agriculture, housing and urban development in the state.

