Home / Education / After stir, Goa govt tweaks IIT campus plan to save temples

After stir, Goa govt tweaks IIT campus plan to save temples

The Goa government has proposed to set up a new campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) at Guleli village in Sattari taluka spread over 10 lakh square metres of land.

education Updated: Aug 13, 2020 18:13 IST
Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Panaji
The decision was taken by the Goa cabinet on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.
The decision was taken by the Goa cabinet on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.(HT file)
         

After protests from locals to save their temples from being included in the proposed IIT campus in North Goa, the state government has decided to exempt 45,000 square metres of land parcel from the project to separate the religious structures from the institute.

The decision was taken by the Goa cabinet on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

However, local residents have been objecting to the project, claiming it would adversely affect the biodiversity of the area.

Also, there were protests on Sunday to save two temples which are located within the area allotted for the IIT project by the state government.

In the cabinet meeting, Sawant announced that 45,000 square metres of land proposed to be acquired as part of the project would be exempted from acquisition to leave the existing religious structures intact.

“People have pointed out that there are temples in this area. That is why we have decided to exempt that much part of the land. We will be acquiring same area of land from somewhere else, he said.

Local MLA and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said by taking this decision, the BJP government has respected the sentiments of local residents.

All (other) apprehensions of the locals were placed before the chief minister who will take the final call on them,” Rane said, adding the IIT project will bring in development in the area.

