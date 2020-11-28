e-paper
AIIMS INICET Result 2020 declared at aiimsexams.org, here’s how to check merit list

INI CET Result 2020: All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Friday declared the result of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2021 at aiimsexams.org

education Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 08:43 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo of AIIMS Delhi.
All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Friday declared the result of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2021 on its official website. The candidates who had appeared in the exam can check their result through the official website- aiimsexams.org. The INICET 2020 was held on November 20 in computer based test mode.

Check AIIMS INICET merit list here:  
 

How to check INICET Result 2021: 

Step 1: Visit the official website at aiimsexams.org

Step 2: Click on the result tab given on the homepage

Step 3: Check the result notification that reads “Percentile Secured by the Candidates of INI CET courses [MD/ MS/ MCh(6 yrs)/ DM(6 yrs)/ MDS] Jan-2021 Session”

Step 4: Key in your registration id, password

Step 5: Your INICET Result will be displayed on screen

Step 6: Download and take its print out for further reference.

