AIIMS Jodhpur answer key 2019 for stenographer and office assistants released at aiimsjodhpur.edu.in

The computer-based examination for office assistant and stenographer was conducted by AIIMS, Jodhpur on December 10, 2019. Check details here..

education Updated: Dec 18, 2019 17:14 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AIIMS Jodhpur answer key 2019.
AIIMS Jodhpur answer key 2019. (HT file)
         

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jodhpur has released the answer key for the recruitment examination of Stenographer and Office Assistant on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer key and raise objections online at aiimsjodhpur.edu.in on or before December 19, 2019, till 2 pm.

The computer-based examination for office assistant and stenographer was conducted by AIIMS, Jodhpur on December 10, 2019.

Candidates can check the question papers along with the answer key and also raise objections, if any, by providing an appropriate representation on the official website. However, it must be noted that candidates need to upload documents in support of their objections on the website. To raise objections, candidates are required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 100 per objection.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: 

