Home / Education / AIIMS NORCET results 2020 declared at aiimsexams.org, here's direct link to check

AIIMS NORCET results 2020 declared at aiimsexams.org, here’s direct link to check

AIIMS NORCET results 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 2020 can check their results online at aiimsexams.org.

Oct 09, 2020
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AIIMS NORCET results 2020.(Screengrab )
         

AIIMS NORCET results 2020: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, on Thursday declared the results of the NORCET 2020 examination on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 2020 can check their results online at aiimsexams.org.

“The following is the roll number wise list of Provisionally Qualified Candidates in Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-2020, on the basis of performance in Online CBT Examination held on 08-09-2020 for recruitment to the post of Nursing Officer for as per Advertisement Notification No. 106/2020 dated 05.08.2020 published on the website & in the national leading newspapers across India,” reads the official notice.

Here’s direct link to check AIIMS NORCET results 2020.

How to check AIIMS NORCET results 2020:

Visit the official website at aiimsexams.org

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Result: Roll number wise list of Provisionally Qualified Candidates in Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-2020”

The AIIMS NORCET results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

