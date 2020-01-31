AIIMS Nursing Officer admit card 2020 released for Patna, Bhopal,

education

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 13:30 IST

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the admit card for nursing officer exams that will be conducted for recruitment in AIIMS Patna, Bhopal, Raipur and Jodhpur. The exam will be held on February 7, 2020.

The examination will be conducted in computer based test mode. The paper will be of 200 marks that has to be solved within 3 hours of duration.

How to download AIIMS nursing officer admit card:

Visit the official website at aiimsexams.org

On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Admit card for Recruitment to the post of Nursing Officer - 2018 For AIIMS, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Patna and Raipur has been uploaded, Kindly use your login credentials to download’

Key in your candidate ID and password

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out