AIIMS PG Admission 2020: Revised schedule for final registration and correction released

The date of re-uploading the rejected images has been revised for those applicants who have completed the process of Basic Registration. Read on to know more..

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 11:02 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AIIMS PG Admission July 2020.
AIIMS PG Admission July 2020. (HT file)
         

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has released an official notification regarding the revised schedule of final registration and correction in basic registration for AIIMS PG (postgraduate) courses – July 2020 session on its official website. Candidates can check the official notification online at aiimsexams.org.

The date of re-uploading the rejected images has been revised for those applicants who have completed the process of Basic Registration. Such candidates will now be able to make changes to their basic registration form from March 9 to 11, 2020. Following this, AIIMS will publish the status for a basic registration on its official website on 12th March 2020.

The Final Registration for completion of other details like qualification, city choice, and payment will only be for those candidates who have generated the RUC code. As per the notification, the institute will announce the date for the final registration in due course of time.

AIIMS PG 2020 notification: 

