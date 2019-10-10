AIIMS PG Entrance Exam 2020: Registration date extended to October 16, here’s how to apply

education

The last date to apply for AIIMS PG entrance examination for January 2020 session has been extended to October 16, 2019. Earlier, the last date for the online registration was October 11, 2019. Applicants interested and eligible for the examination can apply online at, aiimsexam.org. The entrance examination is being conducted for admission of eligible aspirants in 6 years MD, MS, MCh, DM and MDS courses at AIIMS.

The online computer based examination will be held on November 17, 2019. The result for which is schedule to be declared on November 22, 2019.

Application Fee:

Candidates belonging to General/OBC category will need to pay Rs 1500 as application Fee. Candidates under the reserved category will have to pay Rs 1200. However, the aspirants with benchmark disabilities are exempted from paying any fee.

Seats available in AIIMS PG course for January 2020 session:

For Indian Nationals

1.AIIMS, New Delhi: 164 seats

2.AIIMS, Bhopal: 50 seats

3.AIIMS, Bhubaneswar: 55 seats

4.AIIMS, Jodhpur: 58 seats

5.AIIMS, Patna: 68 seats

6.AIIMS, Raipur: 59 seats

7.AIIMS, Rishikesh: 94 seats

For Foreign Nationals

1.AIIMS, New Delhi: 30 seats

2.AIIMS, Rishikesh: 68 seats

Here’s the direct link to the final registration form.

How to Apply for AIIMS PG entrance examination 2020:

1.Visit the official website

2.Click on the ‘Academic courses tab,’ appearing on the home page

3.Click on the link that reads, ‘MD/MS/MCh(6yrs)/DM(6yrs),’ appearing under the postgraduate column on the web page

4.A new page will appear on the display screen

5.Key in your credentials and log in

6.Final registration form will appear on the display screen

7.Fill in all the requisite information and upload all supporting documents

8.Download the form and take its print out for future use.

