Home / Education / AIIMS Recruitment 2020: 10 vacancies of Medical Record Technician on offer, check details here

AIIMS Recruitment 2020: 10 vacancies of Medical Record Technician on offer, check details here

education Updated: Mar 08, 2020 15:59 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AIIMS Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna has invited online applications for the recruitment of Medical Record Technician on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position online at aiimspatna.org on or before June 7, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 10 vacancies of Medical Record Technician at AIIMS, Patna. Out of which, 5 vacancies are for unreserved category, 3 for OBC, and one each for EWS and SC.

Age limit:

A candidate should be between 18 to 35 years old. However, in case of AIIMS Patna employee, the upper age limit can be extended till 40 years of age.

Application fee:

• Unreserved/OBC: Rs 1000

• SC/ST/EWS/Women candidates: Rs 200

• Ex-Serviceman/PwD candidates: Exempted

However, Rs 200 from the application fee will be duly refunded deducting the bank charges as applicable into the candidate’s account, only if they appear in the written examination.

Educational Qualification:

1. A candidate should have passed class 12th examination, preferable in science stream or its equivalent examination from a recognized board/institute.

2. A candidate should have a certificate in medical records from a recognized institute or authority (issued after not less than 6 months training course).

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

Education News