e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 05, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Aug 05, 2019

Air India Recruitment: 355 vacancies notified for engineers, ITI pass; hiring through interview

Air India Engineering Services Limited (AIESL) has notified recruitment of aircraft technicians and skilled tradesmen. There a total of 355 vacancies. Check full details here.

education Updated: Aug 05, 2019 17:29 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Air India Recruitment
Air India Recruitment(HT File)
         

Air India Engineering Services Limited (AIESL) has notified recruitment of aircraft technicians and skilled tradesmen. There are a total of 355 vacancies.

Candidates who have an engineering degree or ITI degree in different trades can attend the walk in interview commencing on August 26.

Details of vacancy:

Aircraft Technician (Maint./AircraftOverhaul/Engine): AME Diploma/Certificate in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (2 or 3 years) in Mechanical stream from Institutions approved by DGCA under Rule 133B with 60% marks/equivalent grade (55% or equivalent grade for SC/ST/OBC candidates). Candidates from DGCA approved AME Training Institutes who are eligible, as per current list. Diploma in Engineering (3 years) in Mechanical /Aeronautical Engineering or equivalent recognized by Central/State Government with 60% marks/equivalent grade (55% or equivalent grade for SC/ST/OBC candidates)

Aircraft Technician in Avionics (Electrical/ Instrument/ Radio): AME Diploma/Certificate in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (2 or 3 years) in Avionics stream from Institutions approved by DGCA under Rule 133B with 60% marks/equivalent grade (55% or equivalent grade for SC/ST/OBC candidates). (Candidates from DGCA approved AME Training Institutes who are eligible, as per current list).

Or

Diploma in Engineering (3 years) in Electrical/Electronics/Telecommunication/Radio/ Instrumentation Engineering or equivalent recognized by Central/State Government with 60% marks/equivalent grade (55% or equivalent grade for SC/ST/OBC candidates).

Skilled Trades Men: ITI in concerned trade, recognized by Central/State Government or NCVT in Fitter/Sheet Metal Trade

Check details of vacancies, schedule of interview and other details here:

 

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 15:22 IST

tags
more from education
top news
    trending topics
    Jammu & Kashmir Live UpdatesIrfan PathanArticle 370 and Article 35AAnupam KherMumbai Rains ImpactAmit Shah
    don't miss