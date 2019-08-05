Air India Recruitment: 355 vacancies notified for engineers, ITI pass; hiring through interview

education

Air India Engineering Services Limited (AIESL) has notified recruitment of aircraft technicians and skilled tradesmen. There are a total of 355 vacancies.

Candidates who have an engineering degree or ITI degree in different trades can attend the walk in interview commencing on August 26.

Details of vacancy:

Aircraft Technician (Maint./AircraftOverhaul/Engine): AME Diploma/Certificate in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (2 or 3 years) in Mechanical stream from Institutions approved by DGCA under Rule 133B with 60% marks/equivalent grade (55% or equivalent grade for SC/ST/OBC candidates). Candidates from DGCA approved AME Training Institutes who are eligible, as per current list. Diploma in Engineering (3 years) in Mechanical /Aeronautical Engineering or equivalent recognized by Central/State Government with 60% marks/equivalent grade (55% or equivalent grade for SC/ST/OBC candidates)

Aircraft Technician in Avionics (Electrical/ Instrument/ Radio): AME Diploma/Certificate in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (2 or 3 years) in Avionics stream from Institutions approved by DGCA under Rule 133B with 60% marks/equivalent grade (55% or equivalent grade for SC/ST/OBC candidates). (Candidates from DGCA approved AME Training Institutes who are eligible, as per current list).

Or

Diploma in Engineering (3 years) in Electrical/Electronics/Telecommunication/Radio/ Instrumentation Engineering or equivalent recognized by Central/State Government with 60% marks/equivalent grade (55% or equivalent grade for SC/ST/OBC candidates).

Skilled Trades Men: ITI in concerned trade, recognized by Central/State Government or NCVT in Fitter/Sheet Metal Trade

Check details of vacancies, schedule of interview and other details here:

