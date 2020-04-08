AKTU postpones UPSEE May 10 examination

education

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 19:26 IST

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University on Wednesday decided to postpone its May 10 state entrance examination (SEE), the Uttar Pradesh state entrance examination (UPSEE) to fill up engineering seats in government and private engineering colleges in Uttar Pradesh. The new dates will be announced later, an official said.

AKTU vice-chancellor, Prof Vinay Kumar Pathak said the decision to postpone SEE was taken in the wake Covid-19 outbreak and 21 days of the lockdown that followed. He said the new dates will be announced later. The applicants may make changes if required any, in their online application form till April 14, he said.

More than 1.39 lakh candidates have deposited fees for the online examination till March 30, according to University administration. Last year, a total 1, 38,280 candidates had applied.