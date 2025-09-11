Aligarh Muslim University Assistant Professors Recruitment 2025: Submit online applications by Sept 17, check details

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has invited online applications for recruitment to several teaching posts in Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College. The last date for submitting online application forms is September 17, 2025 (11:59 PM). The hard copy of the filled form, along with self-attested documents, must reach the university by October 3, 2025 (5:00 PM). AMU Asst Profs Recruitment 2025: Submit applications by September 17, 2025, and send hard copies by October 3, 2025. Eligibility varies by department, and a non-refundable fee of Rs. 500 applies.(REUTERS/ File)

Applications are invited for the post of Assistant Professor in the following departments:

a) Community Medicine (01)

b) Orthopaedic Surgery (01)

c) Pathology (01)

d) Radiodiagnosis (02)

e) Surgery (03)

f) Neurosurgery (01)

Eligibility

For Community Medicine, Orthopaedics, Pathology, Radiodiagnosis, and Surgery: MD/MS/DNB in the concerned subject along with one year of Senior Residency in a recognised medical college after completing MD/MS.

For Neurosurgery: DM/MCh/DNB in the concerned subject.

The pay level for Assistant Professor posts is AL-10 (Rs. 57,700 – Rs. 1,82,400).

Application Process

Candidates must apply only through the Careers Portal of AMU: careers.amuonline.ac.in

A non-refundable fee of Rs. 500 is applicable, payable online. PwD candidates are exempted if they upload a valid disability certificate.

Separate forms must be filled for each post.

After successful submission, applicants must take a printout of the application, sign it, affix a recent photo, attach self-attested copies of all relevant documents, and send it by post to:

Selection Committee Section (Teaching), Office of the Registrar, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh–202002.

Important Instructions

Candidates should carefully read the advertisement and user manual before applying. Incomplete or unsigned forms, or those without the required documents, will be rejected. Working candidates must apply through proper channel or produce a No Objection Certificate at the time of interview.

Applicants are advised not to wait until the last date and to regularly check the AMU Careers Portal for updates.

Note: AMU will not be responsible for postal delays and late submissions will not be accepted.