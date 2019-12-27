e-paper
All schools in Meerut, Hapur to remain closed till Dec 28 due to cold weather

The orders were given by Meerut District Magistrate Anil Dhingra and Hapur DM Aditi Singh for their respective administrative regions.

Meerut
Students on a way to school during a cold and foggy morning
All government and private schools in Meerut and Hapur will remain closed on December 27 and December 28 due to cold weather conditions.

The development comes as northern India, including national capital Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, is under the grip of a severe cold wave.

