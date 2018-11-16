Allahabad High Court recruitment: 3495 vacancies for group C and D, apply before December 26

Allahabad High Court issued a notification for recruitment to the 3495 vacant posts of Group C and D. Interested candidates can apply through the online mode from December 6, 2018 to December 26, 2018.

Allahabad High Court has announced the vacancies for 4 posts: Stenographer Grade-III, Stenographer Grade-III , drivers and tube well Operator-cum-Electrician/Process Server/Orderly/Peon/Office Peon/Farrash/Chowkidar.

Each post requires different education qualifications.

Click here to check the full details of the vacancy.

Candidates between the age group of 18 to 40 years are eligible for these posts. Age relaxation will be given to the reserved category candidates as per government norms.

Paper pattern:

An offline written examination will be conducted by the Allahabad High Court followed by Hindi/English computer type test, hindi/english stenography test and technical driving test for the post of drivers.



First Published: Nov 16, 2018 18:09 IST