Allahabad University entrance result 2020 for law courses declared, here’s how to check

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 12:44 IST

Allahabad University entrance result 2020: The Allahabad University (AU) has declared the results of AU entrance exam 2020 for B.A LLB, LLB, and LLM courses on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the AU entrance exam 2020 can check their results online at aupravesh2020.com.

“Results are available now for the courses B.A LL.B (HONS.), LL.B Three years, LL.M,” reads the statement flashing on the AU’s official website.

The varsity conducted the entrance examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate admission in September 2020.

How to check AU entrance exam results 2020:

Visit the official website at aupravesh2020.com

On the homepage, go to the candidate’s login section

Key in your credentials and login

Click on the results link flashing on the webpage

The AU entrance exam results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.