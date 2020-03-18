Allahabad University postpones all UG exams till March 31 due to coronavirus outbreak

education

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 10:22 IST

In light of the continuing threat of COVID-19, Allahabad University (AU) on Tuesday decided to extend suspension of all classes on its campus as well as the campuses of all its constituent colleges till March 31.

Earlier, the central university had suspended the classes till March 22.

The central varsity has also decided to postpone all under graduate exams, falling between March 18 and March 31 until further notice, informed AU officials.

AU’s UG exams had kick-started on March 3 and were scheduled to continue till April 27 with around 40,000 students of the varsity and constituent colleges appearing in them.

Confirming the development, AU’s controller of examinations Prof Ramendra Kumar said that the decision in this regard was taken in view of the advisories of ministry of health and family welfare and state government and also that of the ministry of human resources and development (MHRD) with regard to COVID-19 (Coronavirus) disease.

“The next dates for the deferred examinations of different subjects, scheduled to be held between March 18 and 31 will be announced later. All students are advised to return to their homes and take adequate precautions as per guidelines, issued by the centre. The students are also advised not to huddle in a group anywhere,” he added.

AU PRO Shailendra Mishra said that all conferences, seminars and workshops, cultural activities, meetings etc on the campus till March 31 would also remain cancelled.

“All common facilities like central library and departmental libraries etc will remain closed till March 31,” he added.

All faculty members, officers and staff members will, however, continue to attend their duties and responsibilities. Routine office work will remain unaffected during this period, he added.

Rajju Bhaiya University also defers exams

Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University, Prayagraj on Tuesday announced its decision to suspend all ongoing annual examinations for session 2019-20, scheduled to be held between March 18 and April 2 till further orders.

The varsity has also decided to close its campus till April 2 for students, staff and teachers alike, informed varsity vice-chancellor Prof Sangeeta Srivastava.

She said that the university had planned to issue a fresh examination schedule later on.

Acting controller of exams Prabhash Dwivedi said that all nodal centres had been ordered to place all confidential materials related to examinations in their respective strong rooms. The varsity’s annual exams started on March 3 and were set to conclude on April 6. Around 3.95 lakh students of the varsity and colleges affiliated to the university in Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh and Fatehpur were appearing in these exams.