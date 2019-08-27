Allaudin of Kanpur’s CSJMU reads continuously for 27 hours, breaks Guiness World Record

education

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 08:38 IST

Allaudin, a student of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU), Kanpur created a record by continuously reading books for 27 hours and five minutes and thus entering Guinness Book of World Record on Monday.

Allaudin, 22, broke the previous record of continuous reading for 24 hours by Yatish Chandra Shukla of Lakhimpur Kheri about two years back.

The executive officers of the Guinness Book told him that he could break the earlier record of reading if he could read continuously for 24 hours and five minutes. But he said he would continuously read for 27, said his teacher Dilip Gangwar.

Consequently arrangements were made at the Gangwar Coaching and Mahesh Vishnoi, a judge from the Guinness Book of World Record came to monitor the reading feat. The judge told him that he could only take a break of 30 seconds for sipping water or taking some edibles but he would not be allowed to visit washroom during the reading time.

Allaudin started reading at 10 am on Sunday and concluded it on Monday. He took three breaks of less than 30 seconds to sip small quantities of water, said Dilip.

Several eminent people, including former union minister Sri Prakash Jaiswal, MLC Arun Pathak and Satish Nigam witnessed the challenging task.

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 08:38 IST