Home / Education / Amid closed schools, students of Patna can now listen to audio stories on call

Amid closed schools, students of Patna can now listen to audio stories on call

Interestingly, the audio storytelling session will not require smartphone or internet connection. All you need is to dial 08033094243.

education Updated: Jun 20, 2020 09:31 IST
Megha
Megha
Hindustan Times, Patna
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Amid the closure of schools sue to Covid-induced lockdown, the Bihar social welfare department has come up with audio storytelling sessions for children who are confined to their homes and missing classrooms.

Interestingly, the audio storytelling session will not require smartphone or internet connection. All you need is to dial 08033094243.

The initiative has been launched with a view of connecting young children of Anganwadi centres of Bihar.

Shweta Shahay, assistant director of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), a wing of social welfare department said, “The parents are having a tough time in handling their children all day. In an effort to engage them in a productive purpose, we have started audio storytelling series in partnership with Pratham Books. The stories will help children in honing up their listening skills and building vocabulary.”

Hundreds of stories will be made available in English and Hindi language. It also has two categories: stories for children below and above 5 years of age.

Sahay said, “ After giving a missed call to the mentioned number, the user will get a call from Pratham Books. The service is free of cost.”

Sahay also added that a monthly activity calendar is being circulated on WhatsApp by Anganwadi workers. The calendar has been designed for holistic development of children with the help of domestic activities.

“Amid closure of ICDS centres, the activity calendar will help parents to execute daily indoor activities developing motor skills, speaking ability and fostering imagination and creativity among them,” she said.

