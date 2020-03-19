e-paper
Home / Education / Amid coronavirus outbreak, AMU postpones all exams scheduled till April 2

Amid coronavirus outbreak, AMU postpones all exams scheduled till April 2

The university has advised students residing in hostels to not panic and take every precaution while travelling to their home.

education Updated: Mar 19, 2020 19:39 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Aligarh
Aligarh Muslim University.
Aligarh Muslim University.(HT file )
         

The Aligarh Muslim University on Thursday postponed all university examinations scheduled till April 2 in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

“All examinations scheduled till April 2 have been postponed and fresh dates for these examinations will be announced later,” AMU spokesperson Omar Peerzada said.  The Maulana Azad Library on the campus has also been closed but the students will be allowed to issue books for home reading, he said.

Peerzada said school children and girl students should travel only after duly informing their parents or guardians and “should not panic or try to rush home as this was not needed at all”.  So far, not a single case of coronavirus has been reported from the JLN medical college hospital, AMU, or any other government hospital in the city, he claimed.

