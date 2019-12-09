e-paper
Andhra Pradesh Board class 10 date sheet released at bseap.org, check details here

The SSC (Class 10) written examinations 2020 will be conducted from March 23 to April 8, 2020.

education Updated: Dec 09, 2019 16:36 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Andhra Pradesh Board class 10 date sheet. (Representational image)
Andhra Pradesh Board class 10 date sheet. (Representational image)
         

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh has released the examination schedule for class 10 (SSC) exams on its official website. Students appearing in the class 10 examination can check the date sheet online at bseap.org.

The SSC (Class 10) written examinations 2020 will be conducted from March 23 to April 8, 2020.

However, it must be noted that all the academic course subjects are the same for both SSC and OSSC academic courses.

If the candidates appear in an examination centre other than what is allotted to them, their examination will be cancelled.

SSC (Class 10) date sheet:  

