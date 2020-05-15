e-paper
Andhra Pradesh class 10th exams to begin on July 10, check datesheet here

Andhra Pradesh government has decided to conduct Class 10 exams in July. However, the exams will be conducted for six papers only instead of 11 papers.

education Updated: May 15, 2020 10:08 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Amaravati
Andhra Pradesh Board class 10th exam datesheet
Andhra Pradesh Board class 10th exam datesheet(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Thursday announced that the Class 10 exams will be held in July.

“The state government has decided to conduct Class 10 exams in July. However, the exams will be conducted for six papers only instead of 11 papers,” said Suresh.

He further said, “The exams will be held from July 10 to 15. Physical distance will be maintained during exams. The timings of exams will be from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm.”

The schedule of Class 10 exams:

10-07.2020 (Friday) - First language

11-07.2020 (Saturday) - Second Language

12-07.2020 (Sunday)- English

13-07.2020 (Monday) - Mathematics

14-07.2020 (Tuesday) - General Science

15-07.2020 (Wednesday) - Social Studies

16.07.2020 (Thursday) - OSSC Main Language

17.07.2020 (Friday) - SSC vocational course

The education minister also urged the students to use the time and prepare well for the examinations.

