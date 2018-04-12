AP Board 2nd year inter result: Teja Vardhan Reddy is MPC stream topper

More than 73% of the students who appeared in the Intermediate Second Year (Class 12) examinations conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education were declared passed.

State minister for higher education Ganta Srinivasa Rao declared the results at Rajahmundry of East Godavari district on Thursday evening. In all, 4,84,889 candidates appeared for the second year Intermediate examinations that were held from March 1 to 19. “The total pass percentage is 73.33. As announced earlier, we could announce the results in a record time of 24 days,” the minister said.

Krishna district stood at the top with 84% of candidates passing the examination, followed by Nellore and Guntur and Kadapa ranked last among 13 districts with a pass percentage of 54, the minister said.

Teja Vardhan Reddy with 992 out of 1,000 marks emerged as the topper in the MPC (Maths, Physics and Chemistry) stream, Sheik Afran with 961 marks stood in the second position and Sushma (990) marks was ranked third.

Those could not pass the examination can appear for the supplementary examinations to be held on May 14. The last date for payment of fee for the supplementary examination is April 21, the minister said.

The candidates can check the results by logging on to the official website, bieap.gov.in.