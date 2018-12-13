AP DSC Recruitment: TET cum TRET admit card releasing on this date, click here to know when

Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee (APDSC) has announced the schedule for downloading hall tickets for teacher eligibility test and teacher recruitment test 2018 (TET cum TRET) 2018.

Admit cards for exam of school assistant (SA) (non-language and language) post will be available for download from December 15 onwards. Hall ticket for exam of post graduate teachers, trained graduate teachers, principals, language pandits, PET, Music, Craft and Art & Drawing will be available from December 20 and for secondary grade teachers admit card can be download from January 10 onwards.

The examination will commence from December 24, 2018.

Click here to download the exam schedule for different posts.

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 15:34 IST