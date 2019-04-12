AP Inter 1st, 2nd Result 2019: How to get your result on SMS

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education declared the results of Intermediate first and second year examinations 2019 on Friday. The results were declared at around 11am.

A total of 10,17,600 students appeared in the exams, in which 5,07,302 appeared for the Ist year and 5,10,298 appeared for the IInd year exam. The pass percentage is 60% for 1st year and 72% for 2nd year.

The results of Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Board exam is based on grade points system. In the second year, girls pass percentage is 75% while for boys it is 69%.

Girls performed better than boys in the Andhra pradesh Intermediate exam results. In the second year, the pass percentage for girls is 75% and for boys it is 69%. Only 9,340 students got 10/10 grade in II year.

Krishna district has topped in the results. The pass percentage was 89% in second year, 72% in first year. In the first year, 64% girls passed and 56% boys passed.

The Inter advanced supplementary exams will be held on April 24. This is the first time results have been declared within 24 days of completing the exams.

Candidates can check their results on various AP Inter result websites : bieap.gov.in results.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, examresults.net, results.cgg.gov.in, goresults.net, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, exametc.com, educationandhra.com, bieap.gov.in.

AP Inter Result 2019: Follow LIVE UPDATES here

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education will declare the result in a press conference in the AP Board office, conference hall, Room no 209, Block 3 AP Secretariat, Amaravathi.

According to an official release issued by Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education, “Hon’ble Secretary, BIE, AP Smt. B.Udaya Lakshmi, IAS Will release Results of Intermediate 1st & 2nd year on 12.4.19 at 11am in conference hall, Room no 209, Block 3, AP Secretariat, Amaravathi.” The Andhra board will release the results on its official websites at bieap.gov.in.

In the year 2018, Andhra Board of Intermediate Education had announced its first and second year exam results on April 12. 62% of the students passed the first year examination while the pass percentage for second year was 73.33%.

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019: How to get your result on SMS

Candidates can get their results on SMS also.

AP INTER 1ST YEAR RESULTS

First year students of general courses will have to type APGEN1REGISTRATION NO and send it to 56263.

First year students of vocational courses will have to type APVOC1REGISTRATION NO and send it to 56263.

AP INTER 2ND YEAR RESULTS

Second year students of general courses will have to type APGEN2REGISTRATION NO and send it to 56263.

Second year students of vocational courses will have to type APVOC2REGISTRATION NO and send it to 56263

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019: How to check on Web

Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education at bieap.gov.in

Click on the link for AP Inter first year results or AP Inter Second year results

Enter your hall ticket number in the given field

Click on submit

The result will be displayed on the screen

Download the same and take a print out for future reference.

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 09:45 IST