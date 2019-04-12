Today in New Delhi, India
HT Logo
LIVE BLOG

AP Inter Results 2019 Highlights: 1st, 2nd year results declared. Apply for supplementary exam by April 24

AP Inter Results 2019 Highlights : Andhra Pradesh Board declared inter 1st, 2nd year results on Friday at 11 am. Follow latest updates here:

By Nandini | Apr 12, 2019 15:31 IST
highlights

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education declared the Intermediate first and second year exam result 2019 on Friday. The AP Board Inter result declared at 11am.

A press conference was held in conference hall, Room no 209, Block 3 AP Secretariat, Amaravathi on April 12, to declare the results.

Read Highlights here:

01: 25 PM IST

AP Inter Result websites crashed

Currently, most of AP Inter result websites are not opening. The links will possibly open in a while.

01: 15 PM IST

AP Inter Results: Girls outperform boys

Girls performed better than boys in the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate exam results. In the second year, the pass percentage for girls is 75% and for boys it is 69%. Only 9,340 students got 10/10 grade in II year.

01: 04 PM IST

AP Inter results: How to check

Students can check their results by visiting the Board of Intermediate education, Andhra Pradesh website at results.apcfss.in.

12: 50 PM IST

How grading system benefits students

For the first time, Andhra Pradesh Inter results were declared in grading points system; as such, the students will not be able to know the marks they have obtained in the examinations. Interestingly, only 9,340 students got 10/10 grade points.

12: 29 PM IST

Apply for AP Inter Supplementary exam before April 24

The advanced supplementary examinations for the failed students will be held on May 14 and the last date for payment of fees is April 24, the BIE secretary said.

12: 04 PM IST

Krishna district topper with 81%

Out of 13 districts in the Andhra Pradesh, Krishna district topped with pass percentage of 81% in second year and 72 per cent in first year.

11: 58 AM IST

Government colleges of AP achieve pass percentage of 65.7%

While government colleges achieved a pass percentage of 65.70, government- aided institutions achieved 66 per cent and private colleges 78 per cent results.

11: 52 AM IST

AP Inter Result 2019: Number of students who appeared is over 10 lakh

In all, 10,17,600 students appeared for the examinations, including 5,07,302 for the first year and 5,10,298 for the second year.

11: 35 AM IST

AP Inter advanced supplementary exams will be held on May 14

Andhra Pradesh Inter advanced supplementary exams to be held on May 14

11: 25 AM IST

Krishna district tops in Andhra Pradesh Inter Results

Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh has topped in the AP Inter Result performance

11: 20 AM IST

AP Inter Result 2019 is based on grade points system

Results of Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Board exam is based on grade points system.

11: 19 AM IST

Girls out perform boys in AP Inter Exam

In second year, girls pass percent is 75 per cent while for boys the pass percent is 69.

11: 15 AM IST

10.17 lakh candidates appeared

Total 10,17,600 students appeared for exams. In 1st year 507302 and in 2nd year 510298 candidates appeared for the exam

11: 10 AM IST

Pass percentage for 1st year is 60% and 72% for 2nd year

Pass percent is 60% for 1st year, 72% for 2nd year. Girls outscore boys.

11: 05 AM IST

3.3 lakh candidates failed and 52 thousand were marked absent

Out of the 10.17 lakh candidates, 3.3 lakh candidates failed while 52 thousand were absent.

11: 00 AM  IST

AP Inter Results declared

Andhra Pradesh Inter results for general and vocation courses declared .

10:50 AM IST

AP Board Inter Result to be out in a few minutes

AP Board Inter Result to be out in a few minutes. The Andhra Pradesh Board officials will address a press conference at 11 am.

10: 40 AM  IST

AP Board press conference to begin soon

Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Board officials will begin the press conference soon. The results will be out at 11 am today.

10: 30 AM  IST

AP Board officials will declare the results in half an hour

AP Board officials will declare the results in half an hour. The result is scheduled at 11 am today at AP Board office.

10: 25 AM IST

Media persons arriving for press conference

Media persons have started arriving for the AP Inter Press Conference. The AP Board officials will begin at 11 am today.

10: 10 AM IST

AP Inter Result 2019: Press conference to begin soon

Andhra Pradesh Board officials will address a press conference at 11 am today to declare the results. 10 lakh students are waiting for their results.

10:00 AM  IST

AP Inter Results to be declared in an hour

Andhra Pradesh Inter results will be declared in one hour. The result declaration is scheduled at 11 am today

09: 45 AM IST

Andhra Pradesh Board will declare results of vocational courses also

Andhra Pradesh Board will declare the AP Inter 1st, 2nd year general as well as vocational courses today at 11 am.

09: 35 AM  IST

In 2018, pass percentage was 73.3%

Last year, in 2018, the pass percentage was 73.3%. Over 10 lakh candidates are waiting for their results this year.

09: 25 AM  IST

2nd year vocational course candidates can get their results on SMS

2nd year vocational course candidates can get their results on SMS. Type - APVOC2REGISTRATION NO and send it to 56263

09: 12 AM IST

2nd year general course candidates can get their results on SMS

2nd year general course candidates can get their results on SMS. Type- APGEN2REGISTRATION NO and send it to 56263

09: 05 AM  IST

1st year vocational course candidates can get their results on SMS 

1st year vocational course candidates can get their results on SMS. Type APVOC1REGISTRATION NO and send it to 56263

9: 00 AM  IST

1st year general course candidates can get their results on SMS 

1st year general course candidates can get their results on SMS. Type - APGEN1REGISTRATION NO and send it to 56263

08: 50 AM  IST

AP Inter practical exam was conducted in February

Andhra Pradesh Board had conducted the practical exams from February 1 to 20.

08: 45 AM  IST

Over 4 lakh candidates took the AP 2nd year exam

This year 4.8 lakh candidates had appeared for the AP Inter 2nd year exam 2019 while 5.25 lakh candidates had appeared for the 1st year exam this year.

8:35 AM IST

5.2 Lakh students took the AP Inter 1 st year exam

5.25 lakh candidates had appeared for the AP Inter 1st year exam 2019

08:15 AM IST

Last year also the result was out on April 12

In the year 2018 also, the AP board declared the inter results on April 12. This year as well, the result will be declared on April 12.

08:05 AM  IST

AP Board 2nd year inter exam commenced on Feb 28

AP Board Inter 2nd year exam had begun on Feb 28 with Language Paper II.

07:55 AM IST

AP Board Inter exam commenced on Feb 27

AP Board Inter 1st year exam had begun on Feb 27 with Language Paper.

07: 50 AM IST

Around 10 lakh candidates have appeared for the exam

According to reports, around 10.06 lakh candidates have appeared for the AP inter exam 2019.

07:42 AM IST

AP Board Inter Results to be declared at 11 am today

Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st and 2nd year results will be declared at 11 am today.

