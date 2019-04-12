AP Inter Results 2019 Highlights: 1st, 2nd year results declared. Apply for supplementary exam by April 24

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education declared the Intermediate first and second year exam result 2019 on Friday. The AP Board Inter result declared at 11am.

A press conference was held in conference hall, Room no 209, Block 3 AP Secretariat, Amaravathi on April 12, to declare the results.

01: 15 PM IST AP Inter Results: Girls outperform boys Girls performed better than boys in the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate exam results. In the second year, the pass percentage for girls is 75% and for boys it is 69%. Only 9,340 students got 10/10 grade in II year.





12: 50 PM IST How grading system benefits students For the first time, Andhra Pradesh Inter results were declared in grading points system; as such, the students will not be able to know the marks they have obtained in the examinations. Interestingly, only 9,340 students got 10/10 grade points.





11: 58 AM IST Government colleges of AP achieve pass percentage of 65.7% While government colleges achieved a pass percentage of 65.70, government- aided institutions achieved 66 per cent and private colleges 78 per cent results.





11: 52 AM IST AP Inter Result 2019: Number of students who appeared is over 10 lakh In all, 10,17,600 students appeared for the examinations, including 5,07,302 for the first year and 5,10,298 for the second year.





09: 25 AM IST 2nd year vocational course candidates can get their results on SMS 2nd year vocational course candidates can get their results on SMS. Type - APVOC2REGISTRATION NO and send it to 56263





09: 12 AM IST 2nd year general course candidates can get their results on SMS 2nd year general course candidates can get their results on SMS. Type- APGEN2REGISTRATION NO and send it to 56263





09: 05 AM IST 1st year vocational course candidates can get their results on SMS 1st year vocational course candidates can get their results on SMS. Type APVOC1REGISTRATION NO and send it to 56263





9: 00 AM IST 1st year general course candidates can get their results on SMS 1st year general course candidates can get their results on SMS. Type - APGEN1REGISTRATION NO and send it to 56263





