AP Inter Results 2019 Highlights: 1st, 2nd year results declared. Apply for supplementary exam by April 24
AP Inter Results 2019 Highlights : Andhra Pradesh Board declared inter 1st, 2nd year results on Friday at 11 am. Follow latest updates here:
01: 25 PM IST
AP Inter Result websites crashed
01: 15 PM IST
AP Inter Results: Girls outperform boys
01: 04 PM IST
AP Inter results: How to check
12: 50 PM IST
How grading system benefits students
12: 29 PM IST
Apply for AP Inter Supplementary exam before April 24
12: 04 PM IST
Krishna district topper with 81%
11: 58 AM IST
Government colleges of AP achieve pass percentage of 65.7%
11: 52 AM IST
AP Inter Result 2019: Number of students who appeared is over 10 lakh
11: 35 AM IST
AP Inter advanced supplementary exams will be held on May 14
11: 25 AM IST
Krishna district tops in Andhra Pradesh Inter Results
11: 20 AM IST
AP Inter Result 2019 is based on grade points system
11: 19 AM IST
Girls out perform boys in AP Inter Exam
11: 15 AM IST
10.17 lakh candidates appeared
11: 10 AM IST
Pass percentage for 1st year is 60% and 72% for 2nd year
11: 05 AM IST
3.3 lakh candidates failed and 52 thousand were marked absent
11: 00 AM IST
AP Inter Results declared
10:50 AM IST
AP Board Inter Result to be out in a few minutes
10: 40 AM IST
AP Board press conference to begin soon
10: 30 AM IST
AP Board officials will declare the results in half an hour
10: 25 AM IST
Media persons arriving for press conference
10: 10 AM IST
AP Inter Result 2019: Press conference to begin soon
10:00 AM IST
AP Inter Results to be declared in an hour
09: 45 AM IST
Andhra Pradesh Board will declare results of vocational courses also
09: 35 AM IST
In 2018, pass percentage was 73.3%
09: 25 AM IST
2nd year vocational course candidates can get their results on SMS
09: 12 AM IST
2nd year general course candidates can get their results on SMS
09: 05 AM IST
1st year vocational course candidates can get their results on SMS
9: 00 AM IST
1st year general course candidates can get their results on SMS
08: 50 AM IST
AP Inter practical exam was conducted in February
08: 45 AM IST
Over 4 lakh candidates took the AP 2nd year exam
8:35 AM IST
5.2 Lakh students took the AP Inter 1 st year exam
08:15 AM IST
Last year also the result was out on April 12
08:05 AM IST
AP Board 2nd year inter exam commenced on Feb 28
07:55 AM IST
AP Board Inter exam commenced on Feb 27
07: 50 AM IST
Around 10 lakh candidates have appeared for the exam
07:42 AM IST
AP Board Inter Results to be declared at 11 am today
The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education declared the Intermediate first and second year exam result 2019 on Friday. The AP Board Inter result declared at 11am.
A press conference was held in conference hall, Room no 209, Block 3 AP Secretariat, Amaravathi on April 12, to declare the results.
Read Highlights here:
AP Inter Result websites crashed
Currently, most of AP Inter result websites are not opening. The links will possibly open in a while.
AP Inter Results: Girls outperform boys
Girls performed better than boys in the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate exam results. In the second year, the pass percentage for girls is 75% and for boys it is 69%. Only 9,340 students got 10/10 grade in II year.
AP Inter results: How to check
Students can check their results by visiting the Board of Intermediate education, Andhra Pradesh website at results.apcfss.in.
How grading system benefits students
For the first time, Andhra Pradesh Inter results were declared in grading points system; as such, the students will not be able to know the marks they have obtained in the examinations. Interestingly, only 9,340 students got 10/10 grade points.
Apply for AP Inter Supplementary exam before April 24
The advanced supplementary examinations for the failed students will be held on May 14 and the last date for payment of fees is April 24, the BIE secretary said.
Krishna district topper with 81%
Out of 13 districts in the Andhra Pradesh, Krishna district topped with pass percentage of 81% in second year and 72 per cent in first year.
Government colleges of AP achieve pass percentage of 65.7%
While government colleges achieved a pass percentage of 65.70, government- aided institutions achieved 66 per cent and private colleges 78 per cent results.
AP Inter Result 2019: Number of students who appeared is over 10 lakh
In all, 10,17,600 students appeared for the examinations, including 5,07,302 for the first year and 5,10,298 for the second year.
AP Inter advanced supplementary exams will be held on May 14
Krishna district tops in Andhra Pradesh Inter Results
AP Inter Result 2019 is based on grade points system
Girls out perform boys in AP Inter Exam
10.17 lakh candidates appeared
Pass percentage for 1st year is 60% and 72% for 2nd year
3.3 lakh candidates failed and 52 thousand were marked absent
AP Inter Results declared
AP Board Inter Result to be out in a few minutes
AP Board press conference to begin soon
AP Board officials will declare the results in half an hour
Media persons arriving for press conference
AP Inter Result 2019: Press conference to begin soon
AP Inter Results to be declared in an hour
Andhra Pradesh Board will declare results of vocational courses also
In 2018, pass percentage was 73.3%
2nd year vocational course candidates can get their results on SMS
2nd year general course candidates can get their results on SMS
1st year vocational course candidates can get their results on SMS
1st year general course candidates can get their results on SMS
AP Inter practical exam was conducted in February
Over 4 lakh candidates took the AP 2nd year exam
5.2 Lakh students took the AP Inter 1 st year exam
Last year also the result was out on April 12
AP Board 2nd year inter exam commenced on Feb 28
AP Board Inter exam commenced on Feb 27
Around 10 lakh candidates have appeared for the exam
AP Board Inter Results to be declared at 11 am today
