e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / AP LAWCET, PGLCET Results 2020 declared, here’s direct link to download scorecard

AP LAWCET, PGLCET Results 2020 declared, here’s direct link to download scorecard

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Thursday released the results of AP LAWCET, AP PGLCET 2020 on its official website at sche.ap.gov.in.

education Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 14:34 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AP LAWCET, PGLCET Result 2020 out
AP LAWCET, PGLCET Result 2020 out(PTI)
         

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Thursday released the results of AP LAWCET, AP PGLCET 2020 on its official website. Candidates who have taken the examination can check their results online by downloading their scorecard from the official website- sche.ap.gov.in.

The entrance exam was conducted on October 1, after which the provisional answer key was released, and the candidates were invited to raise objections on it. Considering the valid objections, APSCHE has revised the answer key on the basis of which the final result has been prepared.

Direct Link

AP LAWCET result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website at sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘AP LAWCET 2020’ tab

Step 3: Click on ‘View Results’ link

Step 4:Key in your registration number and hall ticket number

Step 5: Click on ‘View Result’

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download and take its print out.

AP LAWCET, PGLCET was conducted for candidates seeking admission into regular LLB course (3 Years & 5 Years) & LLM. Course (2 years) for the academic year 2020-21.

top news
Indian Rafale fighter jet adds Hammer stand-off weapon to its lethal arsenal
Indian Rafale fighter jet adds Hammer stand-off weapon to its lethal arsenal
India determined to protect its sovereignty amid aggression, says Rajnath
India determined to protect its sovereignty amid aggression, says Rajnath
Trump supporters protest outside Arizona vote centre
Trump supporters protest outside Arizona vote centre
India to Pakistan: Reverse decision on handing over Kartarpur gurdwara to non-Sikh body
India to Pakistan: Reverse decision on handing over Kartarpur gurdwara to non-Sikh body
Trump may become first US president to lose re-election bid since 1992
Trump may become first US president to lose re-election bid since 1992
Kamala Harris’s ancestral village in India gets festive as Biden leads
Kamala Harris’s ancestral village in India gets festive as Biden leads
Army chief General Naravane presents medical gear to Nepali Army
Army chief General Naravane presents medical gear to Nepali Army
IPL 2020: Qualifier 1 - MI vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
IPL 2020: Qualifier 1 - MI vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi riots caseNEET Counselling Result 2020India COVID-19 casesVirat Kohli BirthdayUS Election 2020 Latest Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In