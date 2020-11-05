AP LAWCET, PGLCET Results 2020 declared, here’s direct link to download scorecard
education Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 14:34 IST
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Thursday released the results of AP LAWCET, AP PGLCET 2020 on its official website. Candidates who have taken the examination can check their results online by downloading their scorecard from the official website- sche.ap.gov.in.
The entrance exam was conducted on October 1, after which the provisional answer key was released, and the candidates were invited to raise objections on it. Considering the valid objections, APSCHE has revised the answer key on the basis of which the final result has been prepared.
AP LAWCET result 2020: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website at sche.ap.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘AP LAWCET 2020’ tab
Step 3: Click on ‘View Results’ link
Step 4:Key in your registration number and hall ticket number
Step 5: Click on ‘View Result’
Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 7: Download and take its print out.
AP LAWCET, PGLCET was conducted for candidates seeking admission into regular LLB course (3 Years & 5 Years) & LLM. Course (2 years) for the academic year 2020-21.