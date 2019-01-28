Appeared for JEE Main 2019? Here’s unofficial rank predictor for you

The NTA announced the JEE Main January attempt result on January 19, 2019. However, they have disclosed the student’s percentiles based on their exam slot. The final ranks will be disclosed post the April exam.

But, you can still check your rank.

Below is the Gradeup Rank Predictor for you to access you rank in the January attempt, the rank may vary after the April attempt.

Do remember that the Rank Predictor gives you only as estimate of the rank, which will help you assess your performance. The Rank Predictor can help you check your performance and you can also check where you stand currently in the term of the college you may get based on this attempt.

Process of the Gradeup Rank Predictor: How does it work

Rank in your slot: 1,10,000 *(100-NTA Percentile)/100

Rank in JEE Main January 2019: (874469 * (100-NTA percentile score) /100) +1

The GradeupRank Predictor takes your current JEE Main percentile subtracts in from 100 and thereafter multiplies it by 8,74, 469 which is the total no of students who attempted JEE Main January 2019. This will calculate the All India rank. You need to add 1 to exclude yourself.

Students are advised that in case their percentile is below 98%, and wish to get into a better college, you don’t need to worry. You have one more attempt and you can Rankup your scores in JEE Main April 2019. In case your percentile is above 98%, you need not attempt the JEE Main in April, you can start you JEE Advanced preparation.

(The article is authored by Navin C.Joshi, Academic head and Vice-President (JEE and NEET) at Gradeup. Hindustan Times does not take any responsibility for it)

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 13:44 IST