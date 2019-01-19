JEE Main 2019 Result: Six out of top 15 toppers are from Kota institutes

Six out of total fifteen students scoring 100 percentile each in the JEE Mains January 2019 score declaration today are from coaching institutes of Kota with five students alone from Allen Career Institute Kota.

Once again coaching institutes of Kota have exhibited their dominance in the JEE Mains examination after securing large chunk of successful students in JEE Mains January 2019 score declared by NTA today. Brajesh Maheshwari, Director of Allen Career Institute of Kota told that Sambit Behera of Rajasthan, Jayesh Singla from Punjab, Kevin Martin of Karnataka, Ankit Kumar Mishra of Maharashtra and Kartikey Gupta Chandresh from Maharashtra are classroom coaching students of their institute who have all scored 100 percentile in JEE Mains 2019 score declared today.

He said that score compilation of the students of the institute is underway and several students have scored high percentile in the JEE Mains January 2019 examinations. While the Resonance coaching institute of Kota have also claimed of their student named Shubhankar Gambhir among the 15 topper students who have earned 100 percentile in the JEE Mains January 2019 scores declared today.

While Managing Director of Resonance told that there are 6 students of their institute who have scored 99.99 percentile each while 5 students have scored 100 percentile in Mathematics, 3 students have scored 100 percentile in Physics and 1 student have scored 100 percentile in

Chemistry. While the state topper of Nagaland, Kartikey Chandra is also from Resonance whereas 3 students from Jawahar Navodaya Vidhyalaya of Bundi have scored more than 300 marks in JEE Mains January 2019.

Similarly, Motion IIT institute of Kota has claimed of its student Nitin Gupta grabbed 100 percentile in Physics and overall 99.9926128 percentile. Also 17 students of Motion have scored 99.9 percentile.

Other coaching institutes are busy traking results from the JEE Mains website. As per NTA press release of , NTA Scores are normalised scores across multi session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.

The NTA Score indicates the percentage of candidates that have scored Equal to or below (same or lower raw scores) that particular Percentile in that session.

The Percentile scores of a Candidate have been calculated as follows: 100 X Number of candidates appeared in the ‘Session’ with raw score EQUAL TO OR LESS than the candidate Total number of the candidates appeared in the ’Session’ 4.

The NTA Score of the total is not an aggregate or average of the NTA Score of individual subject. NTA score is not the same as percentage of marks obtained.

After the JEE MAIN APRIL-2019 Exam , the Ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration better of the two NTA Scores of all candidates appeared in JAN 2019 and APRIL 2019 examinations and in accordance with the policy already made available on the website https://jeemain.nic.in. 8. NTA Score for Paper-II (B.Arch. &B. Planning) will be declared later on.

The Examination was conducted completely in Computer based Test (CBT) mode for the first time.

For the first time, the candidates have the choice to appear in one/ two examinations for admission.

In order to make the examination system transparent, the Question Paper and recorded responses were displayed in the website for the verification by examinees. To ensure accuracy and transparency of result, the keys of question papers were displayed in advance to invite challenges by the candidates. For the first time in nationwide competitive examinations, live CCTV Surveillance was carried out.

The first JEE (Main) Examination was conducted by NTA between 8 th and12 th January, 2019 in two shifts per day across 258 cities in the country and abroad. A total number of 9, 29,198 candidates were registered for Paper –I (B.E. /B. Tech.) in this examination. There were 467 examination centres across the country and abroad. A total number of 566 Observers, 254 City- Coordinators and 25 State Coordinators were deployed at these centres to oversee the smooth and fair conduct of examination. The Paper-I was conducted in a total of 8 shifts from 9th to 12th January 2019. The results of Paper- I have been declared today.

The next online application for JEE (Main) April-2019 Examination shall start from 8th February and shall remain open till 7th March 2019. The uploading of images and payment of the application fee will be upto 8th March-2019. 16. The JEE (Main) April 2019 Examination will be conducted in CBT mode between 6th and 20th April, 2019. JEE (Main).

