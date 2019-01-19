JEE Main January 2019 Result: Sudoku, Abacus helped Kota’s Shubhankar score 100 pecentile

Shubhankar Gambhir (17), to proud his home State, Rajasthan, by grabbing place among top 15 students who have scored 100 percentile in the JEE Mains January 2019 examination results which were declared by NTA today.

Dont get depressed by your mistakes but identify them, says Shubhankar Gambhir while enumerating his success mantra in JEE Mains January 2019.

Local boy of Kota, Shubhankar's father is an Engineer in DCM industrial group in Kota while mother Nisha is a housewife. He is a student of Resonance Kota.

When asked how he attained success in JEE Mains, he said that read the questions properly and work hard on your mistakes for success in JEE Mains.

“Remain in touch with the teachers for problem solving while revise notes made in classrooms followed by completion of homework daily”, he said.

When asked about study hours, he said that when the syllabus was not completed, I used to study for 11-12 hours daily including 6 hours of coaching whereas after syllabus completion, the study hours reduced to 5-6 hours daily.

He said that he also took help of abacus and sudoku for improving speed of Mathematics calculations and brain exercise respectively.

About his hobbies, Gambhir said that he likes to play chess, carrom, playing cards and other indoor games with his twin sister Priyanka. On his aspirations, he said that cracking JEE Advanced 2019 will be his next aim for studying Computer science at IIT Mumbai.

