APPSC Polytechnic Lecturer CBT admit card 2018 out, exam from March 12

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 11:16 IST

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service (APPSC) has released the admit card for polytechnic lecturer computer based exam 2020. Candidates can download their admit card online at psc.ap.gov.in. The examination will be conducted from March 12 to 15.

APPSC had issued the official notification for recruitment of Lecturer Posts on December 31, 2018 under advt no. 23/2018. There are 310 fresh vacancies and 95 carried forward vacancies. The online registration had begun on February 6, 2019. Earlier, the computer based test was scheduled from February 17 to 20, 2020 which has been rescheduled for March 12 to 15, 2020. Candidates

How to download APPSC polytechnic lecturer admit card

Visit the official website at psc.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Hall Tickets for the Lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges (Engineering and Non-Engineering) in A.P Technical Education Service - Notification No.23/2018 - are available for download (Published on 26/02/2020)”

A login page will open

Enter your user ID and mobile number and submit

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out