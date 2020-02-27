e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / APPSC Polytechnic Lecturer CBT admit card 2018 out, exam from March 12

APPSC Polytechnic Lecturer CBT admit card 2018 out, exam from March 12

APPSC Polytechnic Lecturer 2018 admit card is released. Here is the direct link to download.

education Updated: Feb 27, 2020 11:16 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
APPSC hall ticket
APPSC hall ticket(APPSC)
         

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service (APPSC) has released the admit card for polytechnic lecturer computer based exam 2020. Candidates can download their admit card online at psc.ap.gov.in. The examination will be conducted from March 12 to 15.

APPSC had issued the official notification for recruitment of Lecturer Posts on December 31, 2018 under advt no. 23/2018. There are 310 fresh vacancies and 95 carried forward vacancies. The online registration had begun on February 6, 2019. Earlier, the computer based test was scheduled from February 17 to 20, 2020 which has been rescheduled for March 12 to 15, 2020. Candidates

Direct Link to download APPSC admit card

How to download APPSC polytechnic lecturer admit card

Visit the official website at psc.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Hall Tickets for the Lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges (Engineering and Non-Engineering) in A.P Technical Education Service - Notification No.23/2018 - are available for download (Published on 26/02/2020)”

A login page will open

Enter your user ID and mobile number and submit

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out

tags
top news
‘Classic hit-and-run injustice by BJP’: Cong on transfer of Delhi HC judge
‘Classic hit-and-run injustice by BJP’: Cong on transfer of Delhi HC judge
Ex-RAW chief flew to J-K to gauge Farooq Abdullah’s mood on Art 370 repeal
Ex-RAW chief flew to J-K to gauge Farooq Abdullah’s mood on Art 370 repeal
Sweeping changes likely in Delhi Police after cops caught napping on violence
Sweeping changes likely in Delhi Police after cops caught napping on violence
‘You will be trapped, charred in 15 mins’: Tales of horror from Delhi’s Ground Zero
‘You will be trapped, charred in 15 mins’: Tales of horror from Delhi’s Ground Zero
‘Failure of leadership’: Bernie Sanders on Trump’s statement on Delhi clashes
‘Failure of leadership’: Bernie Sanders on Trump’s statement on Delhi clashes
‘India’s opening combination, middle-order not settled’: Ex India captain
‘India’s opening combination, middle-order not settled’: Ex India captain
Here’s why you are unable to clean trash on your Gmail app
Here’s why you are unable to clean trash on your Gmail app
Waste to luxury: Audi is making seat upholstery from disposed PET bottles
Waste to luxury: Audi is making seat upholstery from disposed PET bottles
trending topics
Delhi violenceIndia vs New Zealand Women Live ScoreAmitabh BachchanAndroid 11Shah Rukh KhanChetan BhagatPriyanka ChopraDelhi violence case

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News