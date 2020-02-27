APPSC Polytechnic Lecturer CBT admit card 2018 out, exam from March 12
APPSC Polytechnic Lecturer 2018 admit card is released. Here is the direct link to download.education Updated: Feb 27, 2020 11:16 IST
The Andhra Pradesh Public Service (APPSC) has released the admit card for polytechnic lecturer computer based exam 2020. Candidates can download their admit card online at psc.ap.gov.in. The examination will be conducted from March 12 to 15.
APPSC had issued the official notification for recruitment of Lecturer Posts on December 31, 2018 under advt no. 23/2018. There are 310 fresh vacancies and 95 carried forward vacancies. The online registration had begun on February 6, 2019. Earlier, the computer based test was scheduled from February 17 to 20, 2020 which has been rescheduled for March 12 to 15, 2020. Candidates
Direct Link to download APPSC admit card
How to download APPSC polytechnic lecturer admit card
Visit the official website at psc.ap.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Hall Tickets for the Lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges (Engineering and Non-Engineering) in A.P Technical Education Service - Notification No.23/2018 - are available for download (Published on 26/02/2020)”
A login page will open
Enter your user ID and mobile number and submit
Your admit card will be displayed on screen
Download and take its print out