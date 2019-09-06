APSC Recruitment 2019: Apply for CDP officer post before September 9

education

Sep 06, 2019

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited applications for the post of child development project officer and allied cadres. The recruitment will be done under social welfare department, Assam.

Candidates who have a graduate degree can apply for the posts by sending a duly filled application form to commission’s office that should reach before September 9, 2019.

There are a total of 73 vacancies.

Eligibility criteria:

Applicant should be a graduate in arts, science, commerce from a recognized University and in addition any one of the following qualification:

Post Graduate Degree or Diploma in Social Works/ Labour & Social Welfare/ Sociology/ Anthropology/ Criminology.

Graduate in Child Development/ Home Science/ Nutrition or

Graduate having Philosophy/ Education with Psychology, Economics.

Mode of Selection:

Candidates will have to clear for a written test followed by an interview.

The written test will comprise of an English essay and precis writing carrying 100 marks.This test will be of three hours.

Another paper comprise of OMR based multiple choice questions. The questions will be asked from general knowledge- 100 marks



The other paper will be having questions from optional subject chosen by the candidate carrying 100 marks.

Optional Subjects: Social Works/ Labour & Social Welfare/Sociology/ Anthropology/ Criminology/ Child Development/ Home Science/ Nutrition/ Philosophy/ Education with Psychology, Economics.

Interview will be carrying 37 marks in total.

Click here to download the APSC application form

Applicant should take a print out of the form and fill it with proper information and send it to the postal address of APSC. The form should reach the office before September 9.

Read official notification here.

