e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Army holds pre-recruitment training camp in J-K’s Poonch district

Army holds pre-recruitment training camp in J-K’s Poonch district

The camp was conducted at Salotri area of Poonch district and was heavily subscribed by youth seeking to join the Army, the spokesperson said.

education Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 12:12 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Jammu
Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)
         

The Army on Saturday started a pre-recruitment training camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district with an aim to provide employment opportunities and prepare the local youth to join the armed forces, a defence spokesperson said.

The camp was conducted at Salotri area of Poonch district and was heavily subscribed by youth seeking to join the Army, the spokesperson said.

He said the unit organised various tests like two-km run, ground test as also theoretical classes towards preparing the participants for the recruitment rallies.

The pre-recruitment camp of two week duration will go a long way in preparing the youth from remote areas to successfully join the Army after necessary screening during the conduct of forthcoming recruitment rallies, the spokesperson said.

He said the local youth and students of various schools praised the initiative undertaken by the Army for providing a rare opportunity to the unemployed youth to join the armed forces and their general upliftment of the education standard.

tags
top news
Amit Shah calls meeting to review spike in cases of Covid-19 in Delhi at 5pm today
Amit Shah calls meeting to review spike in cases of Covid-19 in Delhi at 5pm today
NDA meet to choose its leader in Bihar to begin soon
NDA meet to choose its leader in Bihar to begin soon
Soumitra Chatterjee dies at the age of 85
Soumitra Chatterjee dies at the age of 85
No choir singing, touching of idols: Maharashtra issues SOPs as places of worship set to reopen
No choir singing, touching of idols: Maharashtra issues SOPs as places of worship set to reopen
New DACA rules invalid, says federal judge
New DACA rules invalid, says federal judge
India’s daily Covid-19 case count drops to 41,400; tally crosses 8.8 million
India’s daily Covid-19 case count drops to 41,400; tally crosses 8.8 million
Kamala Harris leads record wave of elected women changing face of politics
Kamala Harris leads record wave of elected women changing face of politics
Diwali: Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, Boris Johnson extend wishes
Diwali: Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, Boris Johnson extend wishes
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In